This is world's most expensive thing and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is worth...

If someone were to ask you what the most expensive thing in the world is, you might be tempted to say Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia. However, that answer would be incorrect. According to Forbes, the most expensive item in the world is a yacht, with a price tag more than double that of Antilia. This luxurious yacht belongs to a businessman from Malaysia, though his identity remains undisclosed.

Launched in 2011, the yacht is called the History Supreme Yacht, and it was designed by renowned British designer Stuart Hughes, who is famous for creating luxury items. The construction of this yacht took three years to complete.



How Much Does It Cost?

As per Forbes, the History Supreme Yacht is valued at a staggering $4,500 million (approximately ₹38,000 crore). In comparison, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is priced at $2,000 million (about Rs 16,000 crore). This yacht stands out because it is covered with thick layers of gold and platinum.







Dinosaur Bones and Meteorite Fragments

The features of this yacht are astonishing. It boasts an ultra-luxurious bedroom that includes a statue made from real dinosaur bones. Additionally, the walls are crafted from meteorite fragments. Around 10,000 kilograms of gold and platinum were used in its construction.



Diamond-Encrusted Wine Bottle

The yacht also houses a unique wine bottle encrusted with an 18.5-carat diamond. Moreover, the master suite features an Aquavista panoramic wall aquarium weighing 68 kilograms, made entirely of 24-carat gold.



Other Expensive Items

Forbes ranks this yacht as the most expensive item in the world. Coming in second place is Mukesh Ambani's house, Antilia. Third on the list is Villa Leopolda in France, followed by the painting Salvator Mundi in fourth place, and The Card Players painting in fifth.