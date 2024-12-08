In 2020, the Fulgor Nocturnus was auctioned off in Shanghai. It sold for a mouth-dropping $8 million. This pen is nothing short of a work of art and is still the most expensive ever sold.

Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi takes the top spot on the most expensive pen list when sold for an astronomical $8 million at an auction. Its Latin translation "nocturnus fulgor" means night glow. This is, in fact, a most spectacularly designed fountain pen adorning black diamonds 123 rubies, 945 black diamonds and gold.

This amazing pen's form and architecture adhere to the Phiratio, commonly known as the Divine Proportion. The body and cap of the Fulgor Nocturnus are decorated with an abundance of black diamonds, while the cap has a splashing of blood-red rubies.

The composition of the Fulgor Nocturnus by Tibaldi is quite spectacular. This pen contains numerous gemstones—945 black diamonds, 123 rubies, and a solid 18-carat gold nib for its longevity.

What makes this pen unique is that it strictly adheres to the divine Phi ratio; when the cap and barrel are closed, they perfectly align with the Phi ratio of 1.618. This pen is one of a kind, as no replicas exist, making it extremely rare.

