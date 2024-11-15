From afar, it might appear like an ordinary nail polish, but a closer look reveals the secret behind its exorbitant price—a 267-carat black diamond embedded within.

We’ve all heard of extravagant luxury items like cars, watches, and diamonds, but have you ever imagined a daily-use product costing a fortune? Think beyond dresses, footwear, or accessories—today, we’re talking about the world’s most expensive nail polish that could empty your bank account in a single swipe.

Yes, you read that correctly! Even those accustomed to a lavish lifestyle might hesitate to splurge on this item. Priced at over ₹1 crore, the Black Diamond nail polish by Azature Pogosian, a Los Angeles-based designer renowned for his luxury creations, holds the title of the priciest nail polish in the world.

From afar, it might appear like an ordinary nail polish, but a closer look reveals the secret behind its exorbitant price—a 267-carat black diamond embedded within. The polish, containing just 14.7 milliliters of product, comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹1,63,66,000. For perspective, that’s enough to buy three Mercedes-Benz GLA SUVs, each priced at around ₹50 lakh.

While most would think a thousand times before purchasing such an item, reports reveal that 25 people have already bought the Black Diamond nail polish. Clearly, luxury knows no bounds!