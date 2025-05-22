Reports indicate that the Miyazaki mango is being grown in Koriawan village, within the Masaurhi block of Patna district. This exotic fruit is also known for its high price along with its rich nutritional content.

With May's arrival, the mango season has begun, and mangoes are often called the “king of fruits.” Bihar is famous for cultivating several popular mango varieties. The globally recognised Malda mango, along with local favorites like Amrapali, Bijju, CPIya, and Jardalu, are celebrated for their distinct flavours and aromas. However, Bihar has now started producing the Miyazaki mango, one of the world’s most expensive and rare varieties. This mango is not widely grown, with only a few farmers currently cultivating it.

World's most expensive magoes are in Bihar

Reports indicate that the Miyazaki mango is being grown in Koriawan village, within the Masaurhi block of Patna district. This exotic fruit is also known for its high price along with its rich nutritional content.

Known as the “Egg of the Sun,” this mango is easily recognisable due to its deep ruby-red color, which gives it a unique appearance. As awareness and demand for this premium mango grow, farmers in Bihar are beginning to experiment with its production.

Why Miyazaki mango is expensive

The Miyazaki mango is popular for its unique qualities, not just its price. This rare mango has a striking, deep red color and an appearance that immediately attracts attention. Its taste is equally impressive; it is extremely sweet, with a high natural sugar content, and a flavor many consider unmatched.

The Miyazaki mango has no fiber, resulting in a smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture. It also has a distinct, pleasant aroma that enhances its appeal. Grown in highly controlled environments, it requires significant care and precision, making it even more exclusive. Each mango typically weighs between 350 to 550 grams.

What is the price of world's most expensive mangoes?

According to the reports, the price of Miyazaki mangoes can reach up to Rs. 3 lakh per kilogram, making it one of the most expensive mangoes globally. In Bihar, the plants for this rare variety are sourced from Bengaluru, with each sapling costing around Rs. 500.