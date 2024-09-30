This is world's most expensive man-made object, it costs over Rs...

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised the ISS as the most expensive man-made object.

When you think of the most expensive thing ever made, grand structures like the Burj Khalifa or the Taj Mahal might come to mind, or perhaps a cutting-edge aircraft. But none of these is the correct answer. The most expensive man-made object doesn’t even exist on Earth – it’s the International Space Station (ISS), floating in space, and it cost over $100 billion to build.

The Guinness World Records has officially recognised the ISS as the most expensive man-made object. According to some estimates, the overall cost for building the ISS is over $150 billion (around Rs 1,25,00,000 crore). This astronomical cost reflects the technology, collaboration, and effort involved in building this marvel of human achievement.

What Makes the ISS So Expensive?

The ISS represents decades of human innovation and international collaboration. Initially, in the early 1980s, NASA planned to launch Freedom, a modular space station that was supposed to rival Soviet space stations like Salyut and Mir. However, the scope of the project was too large for one country to handle alone, leading other space agencies such as Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), and CSA (Canada) to join forces.

The ISS was finally launched into space on November 20, 1998. Its initial purpose was to act as a staging ground for future space missions to the Moon, Mars, and asteroids. But over time, it evolved into more than just a stepping stone for space exploration. Today, it functions as a laboratory, observatory, and factory, hosting scientific experiments and research in low-Earth orbit.

ISS – A Tech Marvel

The modular design of the ISS makes it incredibly flexible and adaptable. Modules can be added or removed as needed, allowing the station to evolve over time. Some of the key components of the ISS include its life support system, which manages oxygen, food, water, sanitation, and fire detection. Other crucial systems include the research centre, power control modules, and communication systems.

The cost of the ISS doesn’t end with its initial construction. Every year, millions of dollars are spent on maintenance and repairs to ensure the space station continues to operate efficiently. This means that its total cost increases annually, making the ISS even more expensive over time.

The ISS isn’t just the most expensive thing ever made by humans – it’s also a testament to human ingenuity and cooperation. Its mission in space continues to push the boundaries of science and technology, even as it floats in the vastness of space.