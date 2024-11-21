Stag beetles typically live for about seven years, surviving on fruit juice, tree sap, and water, as they cannot consume solid wood.

Many things we encounter daily often go unnoticed or underappreciated, and the same can be said about some living creatures. Take, for example, a seemingly ordinary insect that is actually among the most expensive species on Earth, valued as much as a luxury car like a BMW or Audi.

Despite its hefty price tag, the stag beetle thrives in unlikely places—its larvae feed on decaying wood, and the insects are often found in garbage or dry, rotten wood.

Stag beetles typically live for about seven years, surviving on fruit juice, tree sap, and water, as they cannot consume solid wood. They are easily recognized by their distinctive black, horn-like pincers, which can grow up to 5 inches long. These beetles prefer warm climates but are extremely delicate, unable to withstand harsh winters. Without proper protection, they often perish in extreme cold.

Interestingly, stag beetles are known for their unique "wrestling" behavior—when two males fight, they push each other like sumo wrestlers. Beyond their novelty, their high value is largely due to their use in medicines for treating severe diseases. However, this species faces increasing threats of extinction, adding to its rarity and price.