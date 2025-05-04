This is the most expensive house in the world, valued at USD 4.9 billion, followed by other luxury properties like Antilia in Mumbai.

Owning a home is a dream for many people around the world. But for some, homes go far beyond just having a place to live — they are grand palaces worth billions of dollars. These ultra-expensive properties come with lavish facilities like swimming pools, theatres, vast gardens, priceless artworks, and more. Among all such luxurious homes, Buckingham Palace in London stands at the very top as the most expensive house in the world.

What Makes Buckingham Palace the Costliest Residence?

Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British monarch, is valued at an estimated $4.9 billion. This palace is not just a home; it is a symbol of the United Kingdom’s history, royalty, and architectural beauty. Spread over 39 acres, the palace has an enormous 828,000+ square feet of space.

It contains 775 rooms, including:

52 royal and guest bedrooms

19 grand state rooms

92 offices

78 bathrooms

One of the highlights of the palace is its Grand Staircase, beautifully adorned with bronze railings and royal portraits. The palace also houses a part of the Royal Collection, including rare and priceless paintings by famous artists like Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Rubens, along with antique sculptures and decorative furniture. The building is heavily protected with advanced security systems and a dedicated royal guard force.

Buckingham Palace also serves as the venue for major royal events, including ceremonies, garden parties, and the iconic Changing of the Guard.

Top 5 Most Expensive Houses in the World

Here are the top five most valuable homes globally:

Property Name Location Estimated Value

Buckingham Palace London, UK USD 4.9 Billion

Antilia Mumbai, India USD 2 Billion

Villa Leopolda French Riviera, France USD 750 Million

The One California, USA USD 500 Million

Villa Les Cèdres French Riviera, France USD 450 Million

The Most Expensive Privately-Owned Home

While Buckingham Palace is technically the most expensive residence, it belongs to the British Crown and not to a private individual. The title of most expensive privately-owned home goes to Antilia, located in Mumbai, India.

Owned by Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s richest businessmen, Antilia is valued at over USD 1 billion. This 27-storey skyscraper home has everything from three helipads, multiple swimming pools, a private movie theatre, gym, temple, and even a snow room for cooling down during Mumbai’s hot weather.

These homes reflect the extreme end of luxury and wealth, showing how homes can be much more than just a roof over one’s head — they can be symbols of power, history, and grandeur.