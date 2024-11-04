Notable spaces within the palace include the White Drawing Room, where the Queen traditionally meets dignitaries, and the Throne Room, often seen in official portraits.

When it comes to a blend of luxury and history, Buckingham Palace stands as an unmatched icon. Home to the British monarch, this grand estate is nearly twice the value of the world’s second-most expensive private residence, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. With 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms and a ballroom that has hosted countless prestigious events, Buckingham Palace is both a royal residence and a fully functioning administrative center. It also features 92 offices and 78 bathrooms, underscoring its role as more than just a home.

Notable spaces within the palace include the White Drawing Room, where the Queen traditionally meets dignitaries, and the Throne Room, often seen in official portraits. Walking through Buckingham Palace is akin to entering a living museum, adorned with priceless art from masters like Rembrandt and Rubens. The palace’s extensive 39-acre gardens, featuring a tennis court, lake, and a helicopter pad, have been the setting for iconic events like the Queen's Garden Parties.

The Throne Room, known for its red velvet and gold decor, has hosted many historic moments, from coronations to royal weddings, and remains a central space for ceremonial events, such as the Queen’s speech during the State Opening of Parliament. Another iconic feature of the palace is its grand staircase, designed by architect John Nash during King George IV’s reign. With its intricate bronze balustrade and walls adorned with portraits, the staircase leaves a lasting impression on visitors entering the State Rooms.

While both Buckingham Palace and Antilia are symbols of immense wealth, they serve distinct purposes. Buckingham Palace operates not only as the Queen’s residence but also as a public institution, with select rooms open to the public at certain times of the year. Antilia, in contrast, remains a symbol of personal wealth and modern architectural achievement.