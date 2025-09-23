Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?
Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'
GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details
Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...
'False statue of false Hindu God': Trump's party leader questioning Hanuman Statue in Texas sparks outrage amid US-India trade tensions
This is world's most expensive hotel suite with 12 lavish bedrooms, bulletproof windows; one night stay costs whopping Rs 88 lakh, it is located in...
'Itne paas hoke bhi...’: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor caught ignoring each other at event, watch viral video
Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes
Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’
VIRAL
Geneva’s Hotel President Wilson houses the world’s priciest suite: the Royal Penthouse, costing up to USD 100,000 a night, offering 12 bedrooms, 24/7 staff, and breathtaking views of Lake Geneva and the Alps.
When it comes to luxury stays, the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland, has earned a reputation like no other. Often hailed as the most expensive suite in the world, a single night here costs anywhere between USD 80,000 to USD 100,000 (around Rs 70-88 lakh). Unsurprisingly, it has been the preferred choice of royalty, world leaders, and A-list celebrities from across the globe.
Sprawling across the hotel’s entire eighth floor, the Royal Penthouse Suite covers nearly 1,680 square meters; making it more like a palace in the sky. It features 12 lavish bedrooms and 12 marble bathrooms, all designed with impeccable detail. Guests enjoy total privacy with private elevators, bulletproof windows, and even a Steinway grand piano for evenings filled with elegance.
Adding to its exclusivity, the suite provides round-the-clock service with a personal assistant, chef, and butler who cater to every whim. But perhaps the crown jewel of the experience is the sweeping panoramic view of Lake Geneva and the majestic Alps, especially magical at sunset.
Beyond the suite itself, Hotel President Wilson stands out as a landmark of Geneva. Located just a short walk from Lake Geneva and close to popular spots like Parc de La Perle du Lac, it offers guests both convenience and beauty. Within the property, Michelin-starred chefs craft exquisite dining experiences, while a state-of-the-art spa ensures relaxation with world-class treatments.
The hotel also prides itself on bespoke services, from arranging private yacht trips to curating exclusive shopping tours. For ultra-wealthy travellers seeking unmatched comfort and security, Hotel President Wilson rivals global icons like The Burj Al Arab and The Ritz Paris.
This is more than just accommodation, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience that truly redefines indulgence.