This is world’s most expensive hotel suite that costs Rs... per night, it is in...

Ever wondered what it's like to stay in the world's most expensive hotel suite? When Dubai's Atlantis The Royal opened its doors two years ago, it made headlines everywhere with its super grand opening (well, Beyoncé performed her first concert in five years at the launch!) and VVIP guest list. Big, bold, and branded as the 'most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world', the hotel boasts 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants and bars, 17 high-end boutiques, a wellness space spanning 32,300 square feet, and multiple swimming pools. But that's not all. Atlantis The Royal redefines extravagance when

Offering an unmatched amalgamation of luxury and exclusivity, the Royal Mansion is spread across two floors (located on the 18th and 19th floors of this architectural marvel), offering its royal guests breathtaking views of Dubai's most iconic landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Ferris Wheel and the Arabian Gulf. Imagine sipping a glass of Dom Perignon while watching the sunset over Dubai's sparkling skyline! With a staggering price tag of US$100,000 (approx Rs 8.3 crore) per night, this ultra-exclusive penthouse is designed for the royal family, celebrities and billionaires who desire only the best.

Inside the Royal Mansion of Atlantis

This spacious suite has four grand bedrooms, a huge living room, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bar, a games area and a private office. Its main highlight is a huge balcony with an infinity pool, perfect for enjoying the panoramic views. Stepping into the royal mansion, guests are greeted by a majestic vaulted foyer with double-height ceilings that exude grandeur. The interiors are adorned with exquisite marble that graces the walls and kitchen island, while the flooring is hand-cut from Italian marble. To add to the opulence, luxurious textiles such as silk curtains, silk-wool rugs and high thread-count sheets have been thoughtfully incorporated

Imagine gold-plated accessories in the bathrooms, as well as Hermes skincare products and Frette robes! An extensive pillow menu caters to individual tastes, while a 146-inch television provides unrivalled entertainment. For entertainment seekers, an exclusive Louis Vuitton ping-pong table awaits you. The hotel also offers personal trainers and gym staff who can provide private workouts in the suite’s dedicated massage room. Although the Royal Mansion can comfortably accommodate nine adults and four children, the suite can be expanded by adding adjoining rooms, making it a royal mansion with a total of 20 rooms!

Forget about checking in at reception! Guests at the Royal Mansion arrive through a private entrance and take their private elevator to the suite. A dedicated butler and concierge team are available 24/7 to cater to your every need. Are you in need of a midnight snack? A private chef will whip up anything from truffle pasta to wagyu steak.

The Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal is not just a place to stay – it’s an experience that embodies the pinnacle of luxury. Priced at approximately US$100,000 per night, this suite offers discerning guests an unrivalled blend of luxury, privacy and personalised service, setting a new standard in the world of luxury accommodations.

