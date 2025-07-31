Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat Kohli

August 29 is important date for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries set to hold...

This is world’s most expensive hotel suite that costs Rs... per night, it is in...

9, including a six-year-old, killed in Russia's attack on Ukraine; Zelenskyy says, 'world again saw...'

BIG move by Deepinder Goyal as his LAT Aerospace unveils plan to build indigenous...

US President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas amid humanitarian crises in Gaza: 'Surrender and...'

15 tosses, 0.00305% chance: India extends absurd world record as Shubman Gill's bad luck continues

Indian traveller gets 5-year Schengen visa in 4 days, internet asks how

Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...

This man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat Kohli

Ambati Rayudu crowns MS Dhoni best Indian captain, Rohit Sharma outranks Virat

August 29 is important date for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries set to hold...

August 29 is important date for Mukesh Ambani as RIL set to hold...

9, including a six-year-old, killed in Russia's attack on Ukraine; Zelenskyy says, 'world again saw...'

9, including a six-year-old, killed in Russia's attack on Ukraine

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeViral

VIRAL

This is world’s most expensive hotel suite that costs Rs... per night, it is in...

This spacious suite has four grand bedrooms, a huge living room, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bar, a games area and a private office.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

This is world’s most expensive hotel suite that costs Rs... per night, it is in...

TRENDING NOW

Ever wondered what it's like to stay in the world's most expensive hotel suite? When Dubai's Atlantis The Royal opened its doors two years ago, it made headlines everywhere with its super grand opening (well, Beyoncé performed her first concert in five years at the launch!) and VVIP guest list. Big, bold, and branded as the 'most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world', the hotel boasts 795 rooms and suites, 17 restaurants and bars, 17 high-end boutiques, a wellness space spanning 32,300 square feet, and multiple swimming pools. But that's not all. Atlantis The Royal redefines extravagance when

Offering an unmatched amalgamation of luxury and exclusivity, the Royal Mansion is spread across two floors (located on the 18th and 19th floors of this architectural marvel), offering its royal guests breathtaking views of Dubai's most iconic landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Ferris Wheel and the Arabian Gulf. Imagine sipping a glass of Dom Perignon while watching the sunset over Dubai's sparkling skyline! With a staggering price tag of US$100,000 (approx Rs 8.3 crore) per night, this ultra-exclusive penthouse is designed for the royal family, celebrities and billionaires who desire only the best.

Inside the Royal Mansion of Atlantis 

This spacious suite has four grand bedrooms, a huge living room, a formal dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, a bar, a games area and a private office. Its main highlight is a huge balcony with an infinity pool, perfect for enjoying the panoramic views. Stepping into the royal mansion, guests are greeted by a majestic vaulted foyer with double-height ceilings that exude grandeur. The interiors are adorned with exquisite marble that graces the walls and kitchen island, while the flooring is hand-cut from Italian marble. To add to the opulence, luxurious textiles such as silk curtains, silk-wool rugs and high thread-count sheets have been thoughtfully incorporated

Imagine gold-plated accessories in the bathrooms, as well as Hermes skincare products and Frette robes! An extensive pillow menu caters to individual tastes, while a 146-inch television provides unrivalled entertainment. For entertainment seekers, an exclusive Louis Vuitton ping-pong table awaits you. The hotel also offers personal trainers and gym staff who can provide private workouts in the suite’s dedicated massage room. Although the Royal Mansion can comfortably accommodate nine adults and four children, the suite can be expanded by adding adjoining rooms, making it a royal mansion with a total of 20 rooms!

Forget about checking in at reception! Guests at the Royal Mansion arrive through a private entrance and take their private elevator to the suite. A dedicated butler and concierge team are available 24/7 to cater to your every need. Are you in need of a midnight snack? A private chef will whip up anything from truffle pasta to wagyu steak.

The Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal is not just a place to stay – it’s an experience that embodies the pinnacle of luxury. Priced at approximately US$100,000 per night, this suite offers discerning guests an unrivalled blend of luxury, privacy and personalised service, setting a new standard in the world of luxury accommodations.

Also read: This Man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' act in 'mass' film
Bad news for Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, as his flagship firm's profit drops 49% to Rs...
Bad news for Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, as his flagship firm's profi
Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari', wins hearts online, WATCH
Viral Video: Little girl recreates Janhvi Kapoor's look from 'Param Sundari'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan reveals premiere date in first teaser
KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race
KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE