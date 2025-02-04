Brazil’s Viatina-19, the world’s most expensive cow, sold for USD 4 million, originates from India’s Ongole cattle and weighs 1,100 kg.

In the world of elite cattle breeding, few names stand out as much as Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis, a premium cow from Brazil. This exceptional cow has made headlines globally for its outstanding genetics and record-breaking price. Viatina-19 is part of the Nelore breed, which originates from India’s Ongole cattle and is known for its strength and adaptability.

Record-Breaking Price and Massive Size

Viatina-19 was recently sold for a staggering USD 4 million (Rs 348 crore) at an auction, making it the most expensive cow in the world, as confirmed by the Guinness World Records. This price is three times higher than the previous record-holder’s value, proving just how special this cow is in the livestock industry.

Apart from its price, Viatina-19 also stands out because of its enormous size. Weighing 1,100 kilograms (over 2,400 pounds), she is twice as heavy as an average adult of her breed. This remarkable weight and build contribute to her genetic superiority, making her highly desirable among cattle breeders.

Why is Viatina-19 So Valuable?

While an average Nelore bull usually sells for around USD 2,000, Viatina-19's value skyrocketed due to multiple factors:

Genetic Excellence: She comes from a lineage that has been carefully bred for superior traits.

High Demand for Biotechnology in Breeding: Viatina-19 represents the cutting edge of cattle breeding technology, with breeders eager to use her genetics for future generations.

Origin from India’s Ongole Cattle: The Nelore breed (Bos indicus), from which Viatina-19 descends, traces its roots to Ongole cattle found in Andhra Pradesh, India. These cattle are highly valued for their resistance to extreme heat and dry conditions, making them ideal for breeding in harsh climates.

Impact on the Global Cattle Industry

Viatina-19’s record-breaking price reflects the growing interest in premium cattle breeding. Farmers and investors worldwide are looking for top-quality genetics to improve their livestock, and cows like Viatina-19 are shaping the future of the industry.

With advancements in biotechnology and selective breeding, elite cattle like Viatina-19 will continue to influence the market, making high-value breeding an important part of global agriculture.