The condom, measuring 19 cm (7 inches), was found in France and later sold at auction, with a buyer in Amsterdam placing the winning bid.

A 200-year-old condom has recently been acknowledged as the world's most expensive, fetching a staggering £460 (around Rs 44,000). Unlike today's latex versions, this antique contraceptive is made from sheep intestine and dates back to the 18th or 19th century.

At that time, condoms were crafted from animal intestines, including those of sheep, pigs, calves, and goats. The intricate process and materials made them a luxury item accessible only to the wealthy. The widespread availability of cheaper rubber condoms in the 19th century led to a decline in the use of animal-based contraception.

Catawiki, the auction platform, commented, "This ancient condom, made from sheep gut, is a remarkable artifact. It sheds light on the evolution of contraception and our history. During the auction, there was significant interest from various museums, keen to showcase this unique piece."