THIS is world’s most expensive apple, costs as much as 4 BMW M5 Competition cars, its price is Rs..., designed by...

Mumbai jeweller Rohit Pisal has crafted a Rs 10 crore apple made of gold and diamonds, featuring 1,936 tiny diamonds and certified by the World International Gemological Institute. Displayed at Thailand's Royal Palace, it symbolises India’s exceptional craftsmanship and artistry.

In a world where viral posts often blur the line between fact and fiction, one recent story has left the internet astonished and this time, it’s completely real. A Mumbai-based goldsmith has crafted something so unique that it has captured global attention: an apple made entirely of gold and diamonds, valued at a staggering Rs 10 crore.

A Masterpiece of Gold and Diamonds

Renowned jeweller Rohit Pisal has created this extraordinary piece that looks like a real apple but is, in fact, a breathtaking display of jewellery artistry. Designed using 18-carat and 9-carat gold, the masterpiece is adorned with 36-cent diamonds and an astonishing 1,936 tiny diamonds intricately embedded across its surface. Weighing approximately 29.8 grams, the detailing is so precise that every curve and cut mirrors the texture of a natural apple slice.

This isn’t a fruit you can eat; it’s a remarkable symbol of craftsmanship and creativity, showcasing India’s unmatched skill in the world of fine jewellery.

Recognised in Records and Certified Globally

The golden apple has earned a place in the India Book of Records for its uniqueness and artistry. To further authenticate its quality and craftsmanship, it has also been certified by the World International Gemological Institute (WIGI). Both the gold and diamonds used in this creation have been verified as genuine, ensuring that this masterpiece stands as a legitimate work of luxury art.

A Global Showpiece in Thailand

Currently, this dazzling creation is displayed at the Royal Palace in Thailand, where it continues to draw admiration from art lovers and collectors around the world. Many international buyers have reportedly expressed interest, offering millions in exchange for the piece. However, its creator insists that the golden apple is not merely a decorative object but a representation of India’s deep-rooted artistic tradition.

A Symbol of Indian Artistry

For Rohit Pisal, this creation goes beyond material value. He describes it as a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, proving that jewellery design can transcend fashion and become art that tells a story. The diamond-studded apple stands as a shining example of how Indian artisans continue to redefine global luxury, blending imagination, precision, and cultural pride into timeless masterpieces.