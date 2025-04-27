It’s not just the fancy restaurants; even fast-food chains like Burger King and McDonald’s are expensive at this airport.

We all know that everything sold at airports is more expensive than in regular markets. Whether it’s food, tea, coffee, or even a bottle of water, the prices at airports are always high. But did you know that there’s an airport where a single banana can cost you hundreds of bucks? Let’s take a look at the world’s most expensive airport.

Istanbul Airport holds the title of the world’s most expensive airport. Shopping for food and drinks here is not affordable for everyone. Many passengers are shocked when they see the sky-high prices. According to a report by The Mirror, basic items like bananas and fast food come at shocking prices here.

Passengers and media reports say that food and beverage costs at Istanbul Airport are extremely high. A banana reportedly costs £5 (around Rs 520), while a pint of beer costs £15. A traveller even paid £21 for just 90 grams of lasagna! The Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera has called it Europe’s most expensive airport for food and drinks, also pointing out that the quality does not match the prices.

It’s not just the fancy restaurants; even fast-food chains like Burger King and McDonald’s are expensive at Istanbul Airport. A simple croissant can cost between £12.50 and £15. An Italian chicken salad is priced at £15, making even quick meals a costly affair.

Located between Europe and Asia, Istanbul is a major tourist destination and the capital city of Turkey. Istanbul Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, with over 2,20,000 passengers traveling through it daily. With millions of tourists visiting every year, the rising prices at the airport are becoming a serious concern for many travellers.