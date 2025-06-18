The recent Air India plane tragedy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad sent shockwaves through the nation. Flight AI171, bound to London, crashed moments after its take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, leaving more than 250 dead.

Well, in this article, we are going to talk about an airport -- regarded as the world's most dangerous one. Tell us if you will board a flight knowing the runway ends at a cliff's edge (literally)? Let's dive into the details.

Lukla Airport in Nepal -- where taking off feels more like a daredevil stunt rather than a routine job. Lukla Airport, perched at 9,383 feet above sea level, is often dubbed as world's most dangerous airport. Its short runway, unpredictable weather and most importantly, a cliff edge ending make every departure an adventurous experience. However, despite the risks, thousands of adventure lovers board the flights from this airport every year.

Zero room for error

Lukla Airport's runway is merely 1,729 feet long, contrary to typical measurements of 7,000-10,000 feet. There is zero room for error, given there is a stone wall at one end and a 2,000-feet drop at the other. Any recklessness may result in a massive loss of lives.

Over the years, Lukla has witnessed horrific incidents, earning reputation as the world's most dangerous airports. It is due to the high risk associated with departure and landing that only well-trained pilots are allowed to operate flights here. Even with such strict rules, accidents still take place. In 2019, a plane veered off the runway and rammed into a parked helicopter, resulting in three casualties. Similarly, in 2008, a tragic clash claimed 18 lives.