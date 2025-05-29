Weird things keep going viral on social media every other moment. And now, there's something new on the block. It's called a "banana peel" car and is being touted as the lowest car in the world. What's more? The vehicle has no seats and wheels. Read on to know more about it.

Weird things keep going viral on social media every other moment. And now, there's something new on the block. It's called a "banana peel" car and is being touted as the lowest car in the world. What's more? The vehicle has no seats and wheels, and appears to be submerged in the ground when it's not moving. Pictures and videos of the car have been circulating on social media platforms. Read on to know what it is all about.

A Honda Civic modification

A customisation of the Honda Civic, the car has been developed in Taiwan mainly to be displayed at auto exhibitions.

If all this doesn't sound crazy enough, you'd be even more surprised to know that this modified version has no seats. In fact, the driver has to lie down inside the vehicle and navigate using a system of cameras instead of a windshield. Despite its quirky and unique style, the car remains fully functioning and driveable. Being the lowest car around, it moves just millimeters above the ground. The car has been developed by the team of Stance Garage Taiwan (SGT), led by Lan Dong, according to media reports.

Bizarre car sparks reactions

The so-called banana peel car has sparked a range of reactions from many netizens, who expressed amazement at its design. "I thought this car was buried in concrete," one user said in the comments section of an Instagram post about the car. "I think its just a glitch in the matrix," another wrote in the comments.

Previous record for this feat

A couple of years ago, in 2023, a modified Fiat Panda cut into half clinched the title of the world's lowest car. Created by the Italian firm Carmagheddon, it had entered the Guinness World Records for the feat.