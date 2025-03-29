Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail network in the world and the largest in Asia, is undergoing significant transformations everyday. Under the present Modi government, the Indian Railways has welcomed several high-speed, advanced technology trains such as Vande Bharat, Tejas Express and more.

At the same time, with new record being set everyday in the history of railways, a new milestone was achieved by Western Australia, with the introduction of the world's longest train!

About the world's longest train

Can you guess the length of the train? World's longest train in Western Australia - a BHP iron ore train - spans over an astonishing 7.3 kilometers. It was primarily used for transporting iron ore. The train, which ran on June 21, 2011, operated from Yandi Khan to Port Hedland. The entire journey took 10 hours and 4 minutes.

The train comprised of 682 wagons, carrying 82,000 metric tons (181 million pounds) of iron ore. In terms of weight, the iron ore train is surprisingly equivalent in weight to 402 Statues of Liberty, which in itself is a record.

With a total capacity of 99,734 metric tons (219.8 million pounds), it also set the record for the heaviest train in the world.