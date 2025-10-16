This is world’s longest escalator in China, it descends deep beneath the surface, it's in...

India's tallest escalator is located at the Janakpuri West Metro Station on Delhi's Magenta Line.

China has once again stunned the world by building the world's longest escalator. Located in Chongqing, this massive escalator descends so deeply underground that it appears endless. An Indian content creator recently saw it and compared it to "the stairs leading to Patal Lok." He further noted that the top of the escalator is invisible at first glance. Unlike other countries that struggle to build such projects, China has dug directly into the ground to make it possible.

This experience is available to visitors for just 24 rupees, and the content creator explained that the escalator ride takes exactly three minutes. A video of the escalator has gone viral, leaving viewers amazed by its size and depth.

What's in the vlog?

The traveller says on Instagram, "You may not have seen the stairs to heaven yet, but today I will definitely show you the stairs that take you to the underworld. These stairs are the deepest escalator in the world. I am currently in Chongqing, China, and this escalator goes very deep. These stairs do not seem to end at first glance; it is so huge. These stairs take you to the underworld. These stairs are the deepest escalator in the world. I am currently in Chongqing, China, and this escalator goes very deep. At first glance, its end is not visible; it is so huge. Such incredible projects are going on in China."

"These stairs keep going down, that's why I'm calling them the stairs to the underworld. China made it possible. While other countries struggle with building, Zina has given up ground. You have to pay 24 rupees to experience this, and for 24 rupees, it's a unique experience. It takes exactly three minutes to reach the bottom," says the content creator.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "If this were in India, it would take 10 months to repair."

One comment read, "Imagine falling from this."

Another said, "It's from underground." No, but rather, it's descending to the ground from some height."

Where is the longest escalator, in China or Hong Kong?

While the content creator described the Chongqing Escalator as the world's longest, Hong Kong actually has the longest outdoor escalator system, known as the Central Mid-Levels Escalator. Built in 1993 for $30 million, it connects residential and commercial areas. The entire distance takes approximately 20 minutes to cover, but many people shorten the journey by walking. The system consists of 16 reversible escalators and three moving walkways, which move at a speed of 0.65 meters per second. It also has 75 cameras to ensure safety.

Longest Escalator in India

India's tallest escalator is located at the Janakpuri West Metro Station on Delhi's Magenta Line. Its height is 15.6 meters, slightly higher than the previous record holder, the Kashmere Gate station. was 14.5 metres high. This escalator is 35.3 metres high and is designed as a combined escalator.

