This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...

You may have seen trains running on land, over bridges, or even above the sea. You might have watched a train disappear into a short tunnel. But imagine a train entering a tunnel and coming out only after traveling 57 kilometers. This is the reality of the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the world’s longest and deepest railway tunnel.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is a remarkable engineering achievement. It took 17 years to complete and required the hard work of 2,400 to 2,600 workers who worked day and night. The tunnel was finally opened in 2016.

This massive tunnel runs beneath the Swiss Alps and connects northern and southern Europe. It has reduced the travel time between Zurich and Milan from 5-5.5 hours to just 3 hours. Building it was extremely challenging; engineers had to remove 31 million tons of rock. Sadly, three workers lost their lives during construction.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel is not only the longest but also the deepest railway tunnel in the world. It lies 2,450 meters (8,040 feet) below the surface. The total cost of construction was around $12.5 billion, or approximately Rs 10.63 lakh crore.

Trains inside the tunnel travel at speeds of 200 to 220 km/h, and more than 15,000 passengers use this route every day. Besides 65 passenger trains, around 260 freight trains also pass through the tunnel daily. These freight trains can travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h.

The tunnel plays a major role in reducing transportation costs and protecting the environment by lowering pollution levels. It is especially important for freight movement across Europe.

In 2023, the tunnel had to be closed after a freight train accident caused major damage inside. Repairs took almost a year, and the tunnel reopened in 2024.