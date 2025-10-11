Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This is world's longest car, holds Guinness Record, has swimming pool, helipad, mini-golf course; its size is..., costs Rs...

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

This is world's longest car, holds Guinness Record, has swimming pool, helipad, mini-golf course; its size is..., costs Rs...
    When you think of a luxury car, you might think of leather seats, a powerful engine, or a high-quality sound system. But what if you discovered a vehicle so grand that it feels more like a five-star hotel on wheels than a typical automobile? Introducing 'The American Dream,' the world’s longest car, which holds a Guinness World Record for its astonishing size and incredible features.

    Who designed the world’s longest car?

    'The American Dream' was designed in 1986 by Jay Ohrberg, a renowned car designer from Burbank, California, who was already famous for creating several cars for Hollywood films and celebrities. Initially, the car was built to be 60 feet long, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy Ohrberg’s vision of ultimate luxury on wheels.

    Over time, he extended its length, eventually reaching a record-breaking 100 feet and 1.5 inches. The car was longer than a tennis court! With this, 'The American Dream' entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest car in the world.

    What makes 'The American Dream' so special?

    This car is powered by two V8 engines, one at the front and one at the rear, ensuring enough power to move its enormous frame. The car features 26 wheels, each contributing to its massive structure and balance.

    But it’s the luxurious amenities inside that truly set it apart. The car comes equipped with:

    • A swimming pool for those who want to take a dip while on the move.
    • A jacuzzi for a relaxing soak.
    • A mini-golf course on the top deck for entertainment.
    • A helipad that can support a small helicopter.
    • Multiple bedrooms, lounges, and even a bathtub, making it a literal palace on wheels.

    The interiors are designed to resemble a high-end hotel suite, with plush seating, wide aisles, televisions, telephones, refrigerators, and luxurious décor. The car can accommodate over 75 passengers at once, making it ideal for grand events, film shoots, or celebrity parties.

    How much does it cost?

    While the exact price of 'The American Dream' isn’t publicly available, its restoration cost was approximately Rs 2,08 crore, considering its unique design, materials, and custom-built features. The car is now displayed at the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando, Florida, where visitors can witness this spectacular piece of automotive history up close.

