THIS is world's largest shopping mall, has 2300 shops, spread over 6.46 million square feet, once known as 'ghost mall' due to..., located in...

Weekend's here! Well, you must be all set for your weekend planning with your family. Typically on weekends, people visit malls with their families and friends where they shop, dine or even just roam around. But do you know about the world's largest mall?

In this article, we will tell you about the world's largest mall, which boasts a massive 6.46 million square feet of retail space. The largest mall in the world, New South China Mall, is located in Dongguan, China. The mall houses around 2,300 shops, recreations of various cities, and a 1.3-mile canal.

Nicknamed as 'ghost mall'

The mall was built in 2005 and since then, it has been recognised as the world's largest mall. However, there was a time when the New South China Mall was known as a "ghost mall" due to its high vacancy rate. For a long period of time, most of its areas remained vacant. At present, people are visiting the mall in large numbers, enjoying various recreational activities including Karting track, movie theatres and more.

While the New South China Mall holds the title for gross leasable area, other malls, such as the Iran Mall, are larger in terms of total area. The Dubai Mall is also regarded as one of the largest, particularly in terms of total floor area and the number of stores it houses.