This is world’s largest railway station with 44 platforms, 67 tracks, located in…

The station survived threats of demolition in the 1970s, saved by preservationists like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who championed its cultural and architectural significance

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

At first glance, Grand Central Terminal may seem like just another station—a bustling hub for New Yorkers rushing to catch trains. But hidden beneath its grandeur lies a world of secrets, untold stories, and astonishing architectural marvels that many overlook. More than a century old, this railway station has seen history unfold within its walls and beneath its tracks.

With 44 platforms and 67 tracks spread across two underground levels, Grand Central Terminal holds the Guinness World Record for the largest railway station in the world. Its underground network, a labyrinth of tunnels and passageways, operates like a hidden city beneath New York’s streets. However, not all platforms are meant for public eyes—beneath the nearby Waldorf Astoria Hotel lies a secret platform, known as Track 61, once used by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt to discreetly enter and leave the city.

The terminal's history goes beyond transportation. Completed in 1913 after a decade of construction, Grand Central is also a testament to American engineering. The station survived threats of demolition in the 1970s, saved by preservationists like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who championed its cultural and architectural significance. This court victory not only safeguarded the terminal but also set a precedent for historic landmark preservation across the nation.

Beyond the grandeur of the famous celestial ceiling mural, which depicts a star-studded night sky, Grand Central holds a whispering gallery where even the faintest words can be heard clearly across the room. These hidden features make the terminal more than just a destination—it’s a treasure trove of secrets waiting to be explored.

