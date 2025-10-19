THIS is world's largest railway station, spread across 48 acres, has 44 platforms, handles 660 trains daily, has 'secret platform' that is used..., located in...

Do you know which is the largest railway station in the world? THIS station holds the Guinness World record for having the most railway platforms in the world. It is located in...

Do you know which is the largest railway station in the world? It is New York's iconic Grand Central Terminal, which holds the Guinness World record for having the most railway platforms in the world.

This beautiful railway station has a long history, as it was constructed between 1903 to 1913, and is considered as the golden age of American rail travel.

About the Grand Central Terminal Railway station

Grand Central Terminal is located at Park Avenue and 42nd Street.

The terminal has 44 platforms across two underground levels, with 41 tracks on the upper level and 26 on the lower.

It covers a mass area of 48 acres (around 19 hectares).

It accommodates 660 trains and serves nearly 125,000 commuters daily.

The beauty of the terminal

The Grand Central station is extremely beautiful with intricate architecture, majestic main concourse and celestial ceilings with constellation-filled night skies painted on them. This iconic station aced demolition threats in 1970s, but preservationists led by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis fought to preserve this historic architecture. The court then ruled to set it as a national precedent for landmark preservation across US.

The secret platform

there are many stories linked to the Grand Central terminal. One of such is that 'track 61', is a secret platform located beneath the nearby Waldorf Astoria Hotel. As per the fascinating story, this secret platform was used by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt to exit and enter the city without coming in public eye.