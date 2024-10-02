Twitter
This is world's largest private residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is owned by...

Spanning an impressive 3,049,200 square feet, Laxmi Vilas Palace is significantly larger than Buckingham Palace, which covers 828,821 square feet.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Laxmi Vilas Palace, situated in Gujarat and owned by the Gaekwad family of Baroda, holds the distinction of being the largest private residence in the world. This grand palace is approximately four times larger than Buckingham Palace. The Gaekwads, once the rulers of Baroda, continue to be revered by the local populace. The current head of the royal family is HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

Spanning an impressive 3,049,200 square feet, Laxmi Vilas Palace is significantly larger than Buckingham Palace, which covers 828,821 square feet. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, known as the world's most expensive residence at an estimated Rs 15,000 crore, occupies 48,780 square feet.

Laxmi Vilas Palace is a masterpiece of Indo-Saracenic architecture, blending Indian, Islamic, and European styles, as seen in its ornate arches, domes, and minarets. Built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890 for approximately £180,000, the palace boasts over 170 rooms and even includes a golf course. One of its most stunning features is the Darbar Hall, with its Venetian mosaic flooring and Belgian stained glass windows. This grand hall serves as a venue for cultural events and concerts, showcasing the rich artistic legacy of the Gaekwad dynasty.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born on July 19, 1978, in Wankaner state, Gujarat. Her father, Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, relinquished his royal title to pursue a career as an IAS officer. Radhikaraje is passionate about reading and writing and holds a Master's degree in Indian History from Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University.

Prior to her marriage to Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002, she worked as a journalist. Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad was formally crowned as the ruler of Baroda in a traditional ceremony held at Laxmi Vilas Palace in 2012.

 

