The world's largest chicken-shaped building, a hotel at Campuestohan Highland Resort in the Philippines, offers unique stays, featuring 15 rooms and various resort amenities.

If you've ever wanted to stay in a hotel shaped like a giant chicken, you now have the chance! A quirky spot in the Philippines, specifically in the town of Campuestohan in Negros Occidental, has become home to the world’s largest chicken-shaped building. Standing at an impressive 34.931 meters (114 feet 7 inches) tall, 12.127 meters (39 feet 9 inches) wide, and 28.172 meters (92 feet 5 inches) long, this massive structure is part of the Campuestohan Highland Resort and offers visitors a truly unique experience.

The idea behind this gigantic chicken was brought to life by Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, whose wife initially purchased the land for the resort. Tan’s vision for the unusual building was inspired by the strong and calm appearance of a rooster, which he feels represents the spirit and resilience of the people in the Negros Occidental region. The area is known for its gamefowl industry, which employs millions across the Philippines. Tan explained to Guinness World Records (GWR), “If you look at a rooster, it looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong, which reflects the attitude of our people.” He wanted to design something unforgettable that would truly "wow" visitors.

Planning this unique structure took around six months, and construction officially began on June 10, 2023. The building process posed several challenges, not only due to its unique design but also because it had to be built strong enough to endure the storms and typhoons common in the Philippines. Despite the obstacles, the building was completed by September 8, 2024, and earned its title from Guinness World Records as the largest chicken-shaped building in the world.

The giant chicken building isn’t just a sight to behold—it also offers comfortable accommodation. The structure has 15 rooms, each equipped with air conditioners, large beds, televisions, and showers, providing all the essentials for a cozy stay.

Campuestohan Highland Resort itself has become a popular attraction for both locals and tourists, featuring more than just the chicken hotel. Guests can enjoy a massive wave pool, three swimming pools, a large restaurant, a cafe, and Bonita huts. The resort also has hundreds of dinosaur and cartoon statues scattered across its grounds, adding a playful and family-friendly vibe to the area.

This one-of-a-kind building has quickly gained attention, not only for its size but also for its creative and cultural significance. Tan hopes it will leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits, making Campuestohan a unique and memorable destination in the Philippines.

