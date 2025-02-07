The garden is filled with more than 7,000 plants, including palm trees, flowers, and ferns from over 260 species.

Atocha Station in Madrid, Spain, is called the world’s greenest railway station. This historic station, 170 years old, is home to a large indoor tropical garden with over 7,000 plants. It’s not just a busy place for trains but also a peaceful, green space, making it one of the most beautiful and relaxing stations in the world.

Opened in 1851, Atocha Station has changed over the years. The original design, by architect Alberto Palacio Elissague, mixed classical and industrial styles. The station’s large iron and glass roof is still a key feature, showing the history of Spain’s railways. After a fire in 1892, Atocha was rebuilt, combining old and new parts to create a special design.

The most remarkable feature of Atocha is its tropical garden. The garden is filled with more than 7,000 plants, including palm trees, flowers, and ferns from over 260 species. It creates a calm and beautiful place for travelers, giving them a break from the busy station. The garden is carefully looked after, and its greenery makes Atocha feel like a peaceful park in the heart of Madrid.

In addition to being a train station, Atocha is also a place to relax. There are cafés, restaurants, and shops inside. Art displays throughout the station add a cultural touch, showing off Spain’s art and history.

Atocha Station also remembers the victims of the 2004 Madrid train bombings. A memorial inside the station honors them.

