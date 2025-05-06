From the 2025–26 academic year, artificial intelligence will officially become part of the school curriculum for everyone from kindergarteners to class 12th.

Kids in United Arab Emirates (UAE) will soon have a significant advantage. From kindergarten to 12th grade, artificial intelligence will formally be incorporated into the curriculum starting in the 2025–2026 school year. The goal is to teach students not only how artificial intelligence (AI) functions but also how it functions in the actual world and why it's crucial to utilise it responsibly. Therefore, it involves more than just coding and algorithms; it also involves ethics and long-term planning.

The UAE is now at the forefront of digital education thanks to this action. Indeed, it is joining an expanding group of nations vying to introduce artificial intelligence into schools. Similar intentions to teach AI in Chinese primary and secondary schools were just unveiled last month.

However, the UAE's aspirations extend well beyond the classroom. The nation is also making significant investments in data centres, AI infrastructure, and even a special AI investment fund that may reach a staggering $100 billion in the coming years. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, even referred to the UAE as a potential global "regulatory sandbox"—basically, a location where regulations may be developed and AI technology tested.

On the global stage, more is in the works. According to reports, the US is considering loosening limitations on Nvidia's sales to the United Arab Emirates. Given that former US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit soon, that might offer the nation a significant advantage in the regional AI competition.

What does this signify for UAE students, then? Students in the UAE may soon be talking about machine learning and the ethics of artificial intelligence, while children in other countries may still be studying long division. In the United Arab Emirates, the future is already making its way into classrooms.