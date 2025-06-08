The turning point was a powerful hunger strike in 2014, where nearly 200 Jain monks demanded the closure of about 250 butcher shops.

In a historic move that has caught global attention, Palitana, a town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, has become the first city in the world to completely ban non-vegetarian food. This includes both the sale and consumption of meat and eggs. The decision came after years of protests by Jain monks, who demanded that the town fully respect the principles of their religion. The turning point was a powerful hunger strike in 2014, where nearly 200 Jain monks demanded the closure of about 250 butcher shops. Their main appeal was to protect the sanctity of the holy town, which is a major pilgrimage site for Jains.

The government responded by implementing a strict ban. Not only is the sale of meat and eggs banned, but animal slaughter is also prohibited. Those who break the rules may face legal penalties. This decision has been praised by the Jain community, who view it as a big step toward preserving their values of non-violence and vegetarian living.

As a result, the food culture of Palitana is undergoing a transformation. New vegetarian restaurants have started opening across the city, offering a wide range of plant-based meals to residents and pilgrims. The move has also boosted religious tourism, as many Jain followers see the city as more spiritually aligned with their beliefs.

However, not everyone is happy with the ban. Critics argue that it limits individual freedom of food choice and could harm the local economy, especially since many tourists enjoy non-vegetarian cuisine. There are also concerns about how such rules might affect people from other communities who have different dietary practices.

Still, supporters say Palitana’s bold decision is an example of how religious values and local governance can work together to protect cultural heritage. It has sparked debates across India and abroad about food freedom, religious influence, and the future of dietary laws.