ICC releases venues for women's T20 world cup, check list here

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 32615 crore net worth who wants you to save Rs 600 daily because...

'Shall we send Lawrence Bishnoi': Salman Khan's father Salim Khan gets new chilling death threat, two arrested

This is world's costliest rice, price of 1 kg will leave you shocked, it is grown in...

Japanese Kinmemai rice is knows as a premium rice. Its distinctive production technique boosts taste and health benefits. Crafted using the patented Kinmemai method, this rice caters to food lovers and health-conscious people both. A standout characteristic is its no-rinse quality, meaning it doesn’t require washing before cooking, offering convenience and promoting water conservation.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 01:40 PM IST

This is world's costliest rice, price of 1 kg will leave you shocked, it is grown in...
Japanese Kinmemai rice is knows as a premium rice. Its distinctive production technique boosts taste and health benefits. Crafted using the patented Kinmemai method, this rice caters to food lovers and health-conscious people both. A standout characteristic is its no-rinse quality, meaning it doesn’t require washing before cooking, offering convenience and promoting water conservation.

The Kinmemai white rice variant mirrors the appearance, digestibility, and swift preparation of regular white rice but delivers a host of additional advantages. It features a rich, nutty taste and a velvety, moist consistency. From a nutritional standpoint, it outshines typical white rice, making it a superb choice for people seeking a blend of taste and health benefits.

Kinmemai's brown rice variation provides all the perks of standard brown rice, showcasing its unique chestnut colour and exceptional nutritional content, but with extra benefits.

This version is lighter, more digestible, and faster to prepare than typical brown rice, enhancing convenience and digestibility by eliminating the tough outer husk. The removal of this layer also reduces  the bloating and discomfort which is often linked to brown rice consumption while retaining essential nutrients.

Both the white and brown rice versions of Kinmemai go through a gentle polishing process that conserves numerous beneficial elements, particularly the bran in brown rice. According to the company, Kinmemai Better White offers 1.8 times more fiber and seven times more Vitamin B1 than regular rice, aiding in managing stressful situations. Moreover, it contains six times more lipopolysaccharides (LPS), a natural immune system booster that combats flu, infections, cancer, and dementia.

Kinmemai’s focus on superior taste, nutritional value, and digestibility, combined with its convenience as a rinse-free product, makes it an appealing choice for individuals seeking a balanced diet that fits an active urban lifestyle.

Kinmemai rice price

The market price of this rice stands at approximately Rs 15,000 per kg, setting a global record for the costliest rice available. Typically, a box contains six packets of 140 grams each, with the cost of one box totaling USD$155, equivalent to roughly Rs 13,000. Japan commonly exports it worldwide in such packaged boxes, making them a luxurious choice for discerning consumers.

Who is the manufacturer of Kinmemai rice?

Toyo Rice Corporation, the sole producer of Kinmemai Rice, was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Wakayama. Specialising in the production of rice-buffing equipment, the company introduced Musenmai, or rinse-free rice, in the 1970s, conserving significant amounts of water annually by eliminating the need for pre-cooking rinsing. Through continuous advancements in rice-buffing technology, Toyo Rice Corporation developed Kinmemai Better White, a product cherished by the Japanese population for the past ten years.

