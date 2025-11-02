This is world’s cheapest hotel, you can stay here for only..., located in...

British travel vlogger David Simpson, known online as "The Travel Fugitive," recently shared a video of his trip there.

At a time when even the most basic hotel rooms can break a traveller's budget, one place in Pakistan is proving that extremely affordable hotels still exist, but they also have some downsides. Forget hostels or capsule pods - staying here costs less than a cup of tea on the roadside. A video of this hotel, which is said to be the cheapest hotel in the world, is going viral, showing that travelers can still get warmth, hospitality and a bed for just 20 rupees per night. A hotel in the Pakistani city of Peshawar is taking the Internet by storm after a travel blogger revealed that a night's stay costs just 70 Pakistani rupees - about 20 rupees or 25 US cents in Indian currency.

British travel vlogger David Simpson, known online as "The Travel Fugitive," recently shared a video of his trip there. He described the experience as "unreal" and said, "I have stayed in five-star hotels, but the warmth I felt here is unmatched." This post of his has gone viral on social media, which has been seen millions of times and has aroused curiosity among people about this simple but heart touching place.

Watch the video here:

Located in the old part of Peshawar, this hotel is called Caravanserai, named after the historic inns where merchants traveling the Silk Route once stayed. But one of the special features of this hotel is that it has no rooms, no air conditioning, and no frills. Instead, guests sleep on mats (traditional woven beds) on the roof of the building, under the open sky.

Each bed costs only 70 Pakistani rupees per night. The arrangement is simple - clean sheets, fan, shared bathroom and free tea. There are no luxuries here, but a connection is essential. The owner of the hotel welcomes every guest personally and often tells stories of the centuries-old heritage of the place.

As soon as this video spread online, people couldn't stop talking about it. Some people praised its simplicity, while others were shocked by its affordable price. One user commented, "You can't even buy street tea in 20 - it's unbelievable!" "This place has more heart than most five-star hotels," wrote another. Some people mocked this open-air arrangement, saying it was "perfect until mosquitoes got involved."

Others praised the hospitality and said it was "a reminder that kindness is more important than luxury." Despite the mixed reactions, one thing is clear - this small rooftop hotel located in Pakistan has attracted the attention of the world.

