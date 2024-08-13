This is world's busiest railway station, 36 lakh passengers come here every day, have over 200 exits, it is in...

Japan is home to the busiest station in the world

The names of New Delhi Station, Howrah Station in Kolkata, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Mumbai will come up when discussing the busiest railway stations in India. Did you know that 3.6 million people pass through the busiest train station in the world each day? Additionally, this number predates the Covid-19 pandemic, let us remind you.



Since this station is so large, over 200 exits have been created. We would like to inform you that five smaller stations were combined to create this one. Japan is home to the busiest station in the world. This train station is located in Tokyo's capital and is called Shinjuku.

With an average daily traffic of 3.59 million users in 2018, the station is by far the busiest railway station in the world (and has been officially recognised as such by Guinness World Records).[1] There are a total of 35 platforms at the main East Japan Railway Company (JR East) station, along with the immediately adjacent private railways, an above-ground and underground arcade, and numerous hallways that connect to 5 directly connected stations without requiring a surface area. An additional 17 platforms (for a total of 53 platforms) are accessible through hallways.

As a stop on Japan Railway's Akabane-Shinagawa line (now a part of the Yamanote Line), Shinjuku Station opened in 1885. At first, Shinjuku was still a sleepy neighbourhood, and there wasn't much traffic at the station. Increased traffic through the station resulted from the opening of the Odakyū Line (1923), Keiō Line (1915), and Chū΍ Line (1889).