This is world's biggest mall and it's not Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

The New South China Mall in China's Dongguan is touted as the biggest shopping mall in the world based on gross leasable area. The mall was built on former farmlands in the Wanjiang District of Dongguan and the cost of its construction is estimated at around $1.3 billion.

The project was spearheaded by Hu Guirong, who became a billionaire in the instant noodle industry. Upon opening, South China Mall became the largest mall in the world, surpassing the Golden Resources Mall.

The mall was owned by Dongguan Sanyuan Yinghui Investment & Development, Hu Guirong's company, but a controlling interest in the mall was later sold to Founder Group, a division of Peking University.

For around 10 years after its opening, it was nicknamed 'ghost mall' because of a severe lack of occupants. It was expected to have 70,000 shoppers every day, however, it largely remained empty.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani recently opened the doors to his mega-mall Jio World Plaza, which is touted as India's largest luxury mall. It has brought to India some of the most luxurious brands and companies from across the globe. The mega-mall is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of the most posh areas of the city.

The Jio World Plaza, Mukesh Ambani’s newest ultra-luxury project, has been designed by TVS, a United States-based architectural and design firm that has a global presence and an eye for sharp and luxurious details in commercial business buildings.