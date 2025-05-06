This made in India gin is now recognised as the best gin in the world. The Indian artisanal gin won a gold medal securing 98 points, becoming 2025's high-rated gin.

Made in India gin 'Jin Jiji' is now recognised as the best gin in the world. 'Jin Jiji,' the Indian artisanal gin won a gold medal securing 98 points, becoming 2025's high-rated gin and also secured the title of the 'Spirits of the Year' at the most celebrated 'London Spirits Competition 2025.' The competition saw more than 500 entries from around 30 countries, including some of the world class and renowned global gin producers.

About Jin Jiji

What stands out the most is that Jin Jiji is very Indian in its roots. This gin is made from blending Himalayan juniper, tulsi, chamomile and Indian botanicals, all Indian grown ingredients.

Jin Jiji has taken Indian flavoured gin global with its availability in countries including Australia, New Zealand, United States and Europe. It has received several accolades including, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

It was founded by Master Sommelier Ken Fredrickson and Spirits expert Ansh Khanna. Ansh Khanna, reflecting on this win, said, “India has always had the ingredients for world-class spirits, what we needed was belief and craft."

“To be recognized as the world’s top-rated/best gin and the Spirit of the Year is not just a win for us—it’s a win for Indian craftsmanship on a global stage,” he added.

Interestingly, Jin Jiji gets its name from the Hindi word, 'Jijivisha' which means, a zest for life.