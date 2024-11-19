The city hosts a variety of asset owners, including central banks, public pension funds, and royal family-owned offices

Abu Dhabi has topped the global list of cities based on the capital managed by their Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs), with a staggering USD 1.7 trillion (about Rs 142 lakh crore) as of October 2024. This wealth allows the UAE to outpace other major cities like Oslo, Beijing, Singapore, Riyadh, and Hong Kong. The total value of Sovereign Wealth Funds in these six cities is an impressive USD 12.5 trillion (over Rs 1,000 lakh crore).

Notably, this figure does not include the USD 344 billion (Rs. 28 lakh crore) managed by Abu Dhabi's Royal Private Offices (RPOs), which handle investments for the ruling family. Including these private assets would further boost Abu Dhabi’s wealth.

Abu Dhabi, known as "the Capital of Capital," has become one of the world’s largest institutional investors. The city hosts a variety of asset owners, including central banks, public pension funds, and royal family-owned offices. Its public capital is currently estimated at USD 2.3 trillion, with projections suggesting it could grow to USD 3.4 trillion by 2030.

The city’s wealth comes from its vast oil and gas reserves, with Abu Dhabi controlling 95% of the UAE's oil reserves and 92% of its gas.

The oil and gas sector remains the backbone of its economy, funding crucial infrastructure and diversification efforts. In 2024, Abu Dhabi’s leading SWFs invested USD 36 billion (Rs. 3 lakh crore) in global projects.