Kangana Ranaut claims Salman Khan offered her Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan; reveals why she rejected them: 'Yeh kya...'

This is world's most expensive painting, people will be able to see it soon, know where it will be kept, it's price...

Since its purchase, the painting has remained hidden from public view, but that is about to change

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

This is world's most expensive painting, people will be able to see it soon, know where it will be kept, it's price...
Image source: Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), is planning to display the world's most expensive painting, Salvator Mundi, in Riyadh. This masterpiece, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, was purchased by him in 2017 for a staggering $450 million (around ₹3,774 crore) at an auction in New York. Since its purchase, the painting has remained hidden from public view, but that is about to change.

Salvator Mundi, also known as "Savior of the World," is a 500-year-old painting. When it was auctioned by Christie's, it made history as the most expensive painting ever sold, taking just 20 minutes to find a buyer. The identity of the buyer was initially kept secret, fueling much speculation. It was later revealed that MBS was the one who had acquired the painting.

Now, MBS intends to bring this valuable artwork out of hiding and put it on display in a grand museum. According to Bernard Haykel, a close associate of MBS, the Crown Prince aims to attract visitors to the museum by showcasing Salvator Mundi. 

This public display of Salvator Mundi will be the first time anyone has seen the painting since it was bought, marking a significant moment in the art world.

