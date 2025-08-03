This is world's most expensive Labubu doll, once priced at Rs 7000, now sold for whopping...

Joe Root creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history
VIRAL
A Labubu doll has fetched USD 10,500, making it the most expensive doll of this type to be ever sold. The doll, riding a skateboard and sporting a Vans streetwear with a blue and orange hat, was sold on the e-commerce platform eBay. Read on to know more about it.
A Labubu doll has fetched more than Rs 9 lakh (USD 10,500), making it the most expensive doll of this type to be ever sold. The doll, riding a skateboard and sporting a Vans streetwear with a blue and orange hat, was sold on the e-commerce platform eBay. According to a report by The New York Post, the product came out in 2023 as a collaboration between the shoe brand and Labubu. For the unversed, Labubu dolls are plush toys and figurines based on a character from the book series The Monsters created by the artist Kasing Lung.
Doll sold for 125 times its original price
At the time of its release, the doll was being sold at a retail price of Rs 7,400 (USD 85). However, its cost multiplied monumentally as labubu dolls became an online sensation over recent months. It has now been sold for a whopping Rs 9.15 lakh -- making its new value roughly 125 times that of the original price tag. Interestingly, these dolls are inspired from Nordic fairy tales.
How did Labubu dolls become so popular?
Labubu dolls gained immense popularity after several top celebrities, including Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink, singers Rihanna and Dua Lipa, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, were all seen carrying one of them. The popularity of the dolls has made Wang Ning, the CEO of Pop Mart (where the dolls are sold), the 10th richest man in China. There have also been viral claims online that the dolls carry "demonic energy."