Chongqing, China, is the world’s largest megacity, home to an incredible 32 million people. Covering 31,815 square miles—an area as big as Austria—this city is a true marvel of urban development. Despite its enormous size and dense population, it remains a hidden gem for tourists, according to The Daily Express.

Nicknamed the “City in Three Dimensions,” Chongqing is built on mountains and valleys, creating a dramatic cityscape where buildings cling to cliffs and roads stretch high above the ground.

Located in southeast China, along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Chongqing has a rich history spanning over 3,000 years. The city has rapidly modernised in the past two decades, with new infrastructure appearing almost overnight. Thanks to its efficient public transport system, exploring this vast metropolis is easier than one might expect.

A visit to Jiefangbei, the city’s highest point and pedestrian-friendly area, offers a perfect starting point, with plenty of street food to enjoy. Chongqing also boasts breathtaking natural beauty, surrounded by several mountain ranges, including the Wuling and Daba Mountains, according to The Daily Express.

Tourists can take a cable car across the Yangtze River for stunning skyline views or ride the monorail through a building to reach the Three Gorges Museum. Other must-see spots include Hongya Cave, the People’s Liberation Monument, and the UNESCO-listed Dazu Rock Carvings.