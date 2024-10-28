With many new airports being built around the world, this airport stands out as the largest

Transportation has become faster and easier with air travel, allowing people to move between countries quickly. However, flights depend on airports, and every country has its own. With many new airports being built around the world, one airport stands out as the largest: King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Opened for commercial flights in 1999, King Fahd International Airport covers an area of 299.61 square miles (776 square kilometres). Notably, King Fahd is even larger than Mumbai city.

Construction of this airport began in 1983 and was completed on November 28, 1999. During the Gulf War, it served as a US airbase. Despite its vast size, it is not among the busiest airports in the world. King Fahd has three terminals and accommodates over 10 million passengers each year.

In contrast, King Abdulaziz International Airport, also in Saudi Arabia, is the busiest airport in the country. It primarily serves pilgrims travelling to Mecca and is located about 19 kilometres north of Jeddah and 80 kilometres northwest of Mecca. This airport always sees large crowds of travellers, especially during pilgrimage seasons.

In summary, while King Fahd International Airport is notable for its size, King Abdulaziz Airport plays a vital role in handling the high volume of passengers, particularly those on religious journeys.