This is world's best city for its unique indoor-outdoor lifestyle, not Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Singapore, it is...

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

This is world's best city for its unique indoor-outdoor lifestyle, not Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Singapore, it is...
Image source: Pexels
Sydney has been named the best city in the world by Conde Nast Traveller in its 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Released on October 1, the rankings saw Sydney score 92.26, praised for its “unique, indoor-outdoor way of life.” The city beat top tourist destinations, including Valencia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Stockholm.

In addition to its global recognition, Sydney was named the second-most friendly city, with a score of 93.85, just behind Singapore. The Fullerton Hotel in Sydney was also crowned the best hotel in Australasia.

Conde Nast Traveler's US edition also ranked Sydney third in its list of best global cities, calling it an "ideal getaway no matter the season." Meanwhile, Ritz-Carlton Melbourne was named the best hotel in Australia and New Zealand for 2024.

The awards were based on votes from over half a million respondents. Sydney also earned top honours in other recent accolades, including being named Oceania's Leading City Destination in the World Travel Awards 2024.

Despite these achievements, international tourism in Sydney is still recovering. According to Tourism Research Australia, the city welcomed 3.45 million international visitors in June 2024, which is 16% below pre-pandemic levels.

