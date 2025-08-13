'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddaughter to ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’, WATCH

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions

Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs

BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal

RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred

KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...

'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth minerals?

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in.., sends...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ

HomeViral

VIRAL

'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddaughter to ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’, WATCH

Canada-based content creator Shefali was visiting her grandparents in India when she decided to film this famous dance reel.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddaughter to ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’, WATCH

TRENDING NOW

Social media is flooded with dance videos every day, but some videos touch everyone's heart more than the rest. These videos bring a smile to your face with their energy and charm. One such video that is going viral is of a woman dancing with her grandparents to Himesh Reshammiya's song 'O Meri Zohra Jabeen' and is being loved by the internet from all quarters.

Canada-based content creator Shefali was visiting her grandparents in India when she decided to film this famous dance reel. What makes this video special is that her maternal grandfather is a heart patient with a pacemaker. He gets chest pains even with the slightest of activities, but despite his condition, he insisted on joining in the fun. 

"He has always been a very active person, so it was really sad to see him like this," Shefali wrote in her Instagram post. Despite this, he was eager to do this reel and dance with me during my visit to India. "Hesitantly, I asked if he was sure, and he said 'bilkul' (absolutely).

In the video, Shefali is seen dancing in the living room with her nani and naani, and they are filled with joy and laughter as they move to the tune of the hit song.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, "It was so much fun to do this with them and see their joy/laughter as they jumped up and down in the living room." Shefali further added, "This is the sign of dancing with your grandparents, no matter how silly it is. You will cherish this video forever."

How did social media users react?

The internet community immediately responded to the comments section of the post and showered their love with immense love. Musician Himesh Reshammiya himself commented, "Jai Mata Di. Chalo Dhamaal Machaate Hain. Parents, grandparents and elders are gods."

One user wrote, They are so cuteee and nanaji made sure to sync with you too!''

Another user said, ''This is the most wholesome video I have seen in ages. I missed my grandparents seeing this.''

A third user commented, ''Made my day .... wishing all the health and happiness to both.''

 

Also read: Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'
Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement to..., check new rules here
Bad news for HDFC Bank customers as the bank hikes minimum balance requirement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE