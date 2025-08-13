'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddaughter to ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’, WATCH

Canada-based content creator Shefali was visiting her grandparents in India when she decided to film this famous dance reel.

Social media is flooded with dance videos every day, but some videos touch everyone's heart more than the rest. These videos bring a smile to your face with their energy and charm. One such video that is going viral is of a woman dancing with her grandparents to Himesh Reshammiya's song 'O Meri Zohra Jabeen' and is being loved by the internet from all quarters.

Canada-based content creator Shefali was visiting her grandparents in India when she decided to film this famous dance reel. What makes this video special is that her maternal grandfather is a heart patient with a pacemaker. He gets chest pains even with the slightest of activities, but despite his condition, he insisted on joining in the fun.

"He has always been a very active person, so it was really sad to see him like this," Shefali wrote in her Instagram post. Despite this, he was eager to do this reel and dance with me during my visit to India. "Hesitantly, I asked if he was sure, and he said 'bilkul' (absolutely).

In the video, Shefali is seen dancing in the living room with her nani and naani, and they are filled with joy and laughter as they move to the tune of the hit song.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, "It was so much fun to do this with them and see their joy/laughter as they jumped up and down in the living room." Shefali further added, "This is the sign of dancing with your grandparents, no matter how silly it is. You will cherish this video forever."

How did social media users react?

The internet community immediately responded to the comments section of the post and showered their love with immense love. Musician Himesh Reshammiya himself commented, "Jai Mata Di. Chalo Dhamaal Machaate Hain. Parents, grandparents and elders are gods."

One user wrote, They are so cuteee and nanaji made sure to sync with you too!''

Another user said, ''This is the most wholesome video I have seen in ages. I missed my grandparents seeing this.''

A third user commented, ''Made my day .... wishing all the health and happiness to both.''

