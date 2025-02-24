Spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj had praised cricketer Virat Kohli for his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. He also acknowledged how Indians feel great joy seeing Virat Kohli’s outstanding performing.

Premanand Ji highlighted that if Kohli dedicates his wins to a greater power, it would strengthen the connection between him and majority of fans. (Image credit:@RadhaKeliKunj/Insta)

Spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj had praised cricketer Virat Kohli for his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. He also acknowledged how Indians feel great joy seeing Virat Kohli’s outstanding performing. The spiritual leader spoke with the cricketer before the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

He further said that it is because of Kohli’s dedication to cricket that uplifted millions of his fans and spread happiness in the entire nation.

Virat Kohli और Anushka Sharma की पूज्य महाराज जी से क्या वार्ता हुई ? Bhajan Marg pic.twitter.com/WyKxChE8mC — Bhajan Marg (@RadhaKeliKunj) January 10, 2025

Premnandji Maharaj’s piece of advice to Virat Kohli

Kohli along with his family-wife and actress Anushka Sharma, children, Vamika and Akaay, visited Premanand Ji in Vrindavan in January. While meeting them, Premanand Ji applauded Kohli’s persistent hard work and resolve, highlighting the strong connection between dedication and success.

Premanandji Maharaj shared insights into practice, he told him that he should remain undeterred in his practice and discipline. While taking his own example, Maharaj said that just like in his field peace and happiness come from spiritual practice, Kohli’s determination to the sport result in giving happiness to the country. He had also said that after Koli’s victory, the entire nation celebrates, lighting up fireworks and people beam with happiness.

Premanand Ji also highlighted that if Kohli dedicates his wins to a greater power, it would strengthen the connection between him and majority of fans who feel happiness in his success. He underlined the significance of being committed to one’s practice, be it in sports or spirituality, as both of these result in making people happy.

Virat Kohli’s performance in India vs Pakistan ICC Trophy

Virat Kohli cemented his status as a white-ball cricket legend with a dazzling century against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, steering India to a convincing six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium ¹. This match-winning performance showcased Kohli's mastery, as he shattered multiple records, including surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket and achieving the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs.