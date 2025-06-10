These standards were further broken down into specific indicators, including nutrition, maternal and child health, birth and death rates, school attendance, and property ownership, providing a comprehensive framework to evaluate poverty in the district.

Uttar Pradesh, the northern state boasts over 241 million inhabitants, making it one of the most populous states in India. It accounts for 7.3 per cent of India’s area, covering 243,286 square kilometres, with most districts in India. While Lucknow serves as its administrative capital, Prayagraj is the judicial capital, and there is this district that serves as a business and engineering hub. Surprisingly, it is also among the richest districts with a comparatively less poor population, accounting for only 7 per cent as per reports of Niti Aayog(recorded in 2021), it is not Noida, Kanpur but Ghaziabad.

Though in 2016, Ghaziabad had a poverty rate of 17%, the Niti Aayog assessed poverty levels, taking into consideration health, education, and standard of living. Now, it states that it has only 7 per cent poor population, as reported by Zee News. These standards were further broken down into specific indicators, including nutrition, maternal and child health, birth and death rates, school attendance, and property ownership, providing a comprehensive framework to evaluate poverty in the district.

Ghaziabad’s per capita income was estimated at Rs. 95,216 for the year 2021-2022, making it one of the higher-earning districts in the state. While its per capita income is significant, Noida, according to data, has the highest per capita income in Uttar Pradesh. The district’s economy is largely driven by the industrial sector, notably the agricultural sector. In 2022, the district recorded a crime rate of 266.2 per 100,000 population.

Reportedly, Lucknow ranks second among the rich districts, with 12 per cent of the people being poor in 2016, whereas according to the data of 2021, only 9 per cent of the people are left poor here. Kanpur follows next with 86 per cent of the population here being rich as of 2015-16. According to the data of 2021, only 9 per cent of the population of the district has remained poor. While Gautam Buddha Nagar is also counted among the rich districts of Uttar Pradesh. It is at the top of the state in terms of its gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income. Sectors like industry, health, agriculture and construction have boosted Gautam Buddha Nagar’s economy. Among other districts, Meerut and Agra also have good per capita income and GDPs.

