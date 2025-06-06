Some users expressed anger over hygiene issues, while others speculated that it might be staged.

Several videos are going viral on social media where people have complained about the food they receive from online delivery apps that allegedly contains dead insects. A similar incident has come to light where a woman claimed that she had ordered instant Maggi noodles from an online delivery app and found ants inside. The viral clip has sparked massive outrage on social media.

The video captures two instant Maggi noodles cups ordered from Zepto, which have dead ants inside. A text overlay on the video reads, "The reality of 10-minute food delivery from Zepto Cafe. I don't like experimenting with my Maggi."

The video, shared on June 4, by Sukhmeet Kaur on Instagram is captioned, "This is disgusting. However, I am shocked to see that their cafe is still operating with deceptive offers like 'buy 1 get 1 free' - serving food with insects is unacceptable! They are prioritising fast delivery over hygiene and health."

After it went viral, in the comments section of the video, Zepto responded: "Hey! At Zepto, we take quality seriously, and we regret any inconvenience caused if this product didn’t meet your expectations. Please DM us your order details so we can address this promptly at Zepto speed!"

To this, the woman responded, "@zeptonow we got our refunds gladly, but what about this kinda food which we consumed? These were just ants. What if there was cockroach or any other insects?this is all about hygiene! People can get food poisoning, we expect better food quality, not fast deliveries."

The video quickly went viral, garnering mixed reactions online. The video has sparked concern on the internet. Some users expressed anger over hygiene issues, while others speculated that it might be staged.

One user wrote, 'dude i found red ants in my maggi packet once.'

Another user commented, 'Maggie cooking time 5 minutes and still people order it to get in 10 minutes...so it's out to happen.'

A third user wrote, 'These people are playing with our health.'

Another user said, 'If i had been there , i would have happily consumed that protein source

