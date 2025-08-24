'This is unacceptable': Libya farm owner in trouble after 'Prank' with pet lion attacking worker, WATCH

'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian nuclear plant on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy says...
Shraddha Kapoor seeks help after her LinkedIn account gets flagged as fake: 'No one else can see it, want to...'
Israel launched strikes at Yemen's capital Sanaa, target Iran-backed Houthi rebels
UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in
Cheteshwar Pujara’s final India match: Who was in the squad and where are they now?
'Hats off to him for starting....': Virender Sehwag's massive statement on Virat Kohli
Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does
Meet actor, who was once shooting for 65 films simultaneously, had 19 releases in one year, became superstar, is now...
Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works
VIRAL
The footage shows a lion grappling with a man and repeatedly trying to bite him.
A farm owner in Libya has been arrested for allegedly releasing his pet lion on an Egyptian worker. According to reports, the video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage on social media and the man was charged with several crimes.
The footage shows a lion grappling with a man and repeatedly trying to bite him. The worker appears calm throughout the fight and tries to free himself before eventually running away.
According to Gulf News, the farm owner claimed the act was a "prank", but Libya's public prosecutor called it a blatant abuse of power and a serious threat to public safety.
August 19, 2025
The video went viral on social media and was heavily criticised. One user wrote, "The height of recklessness with human life! This is a completely unacceptable act that must be strongly condemned and the perpetrator must be held accountable immediately. Human dignity and rights cannot be compromised. Such acts must stop immediately!" Another simply said, "This is unacceptable."
Lion owner arrested
The arrested man has been charged with endangering human life, terrorising peaceful citizens, and causing psychological and social harm. According to media reports, he is also charged with conduct contrary to religious and civil law.
Also read: 'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing