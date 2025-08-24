Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

'This is unacceptable': Libya farm owner in trouble after 'Prank' with pet lion attacking worker, WATCH

The footage shows a lion grappling with a man and repeatedly trying to bite him.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 08:11 PM IST

'This is unacceptable': Libya farm owner in trouble after 'Prank' with pet lion attacking worker, WATCH
A farm owner in Libya has been arrested for allegedly releasing his pet lion on an Egyptian worker. According to reports, the video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage on social media and the man was charged with several crimes.

The footage shows a lion grappling with a man and repeatedly trying to bite him. The worker appears calm throughout the fight and tries to free himself before eventually running away.

According to Gulf News, the farm owner claimed the act was a "prank", but Libya's public prosecutor called it a blatant abuse of power and a serious threat to public safety.

Watch the video here

 

 

Social media reaction

The video went viral on social media and was heavily criticised. One user wrote, "The height of recklessness with human life! This is a completely unacceptable act that must be strongly condemned and the perpetrator must be held accountable immediately. Human dignity and rights cannot be compromised. Such acts must stop immediately!" Another simply said, "This is unacceptable."

Lion owner arrested

The arrested man has been charged with endangering human life, terrorising peaceful citizens, and causing psychological and social harm. According to media reports, he is also charged with conduct contrary to religious and civil law.

Also read: 'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
