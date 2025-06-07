As soon as the baby elephant came out, it walked up to the JCB machine and gently touched the machine with its trunk.

A heart-touching incident has come to light from Chilkaguda village in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, where villagers and forest department officials together rescued a baby elephant trapped in the mud. After being rescued, the baby elephant thanked the people in a unique way, which touched everyone's hearts. This video has completely taken over social media.

A herd of 41 elephants from the Lalunga-Gharghoda range was passing near the village. Reportedly, when those elephants gathered around the river to drink water and bathe, a baby elephant slipped and fell into the pit. Even after several attempts to get out, it started crying loudly for help. The villagers immediately informed the forest department, but even before forest officials arrived, they started the rescue operation. However, a forest official soon reached the spot and, with the help of a JCB machine and shovels, dug the sides of the pit and created a slope so the baby elephant could easily climb out.

As soon as the baby elephant came out, it walked up to the JCB machine and gently touched the machine with its trunk.

According to forest department officials, during the rescue operation, the herd remained nearby and didn't harm anybody.

The video is now going viral on the internet and has left people emotional, as this gives a strong message of humanity.

How the internet reacted

One user wrote, 'Better than human beings.'

Another user commented, 'This is true gratitude, which many humans have forgotten. After taking help, they forget who helped.'

A third user said, 'Things that bring a smile to the face.'

Another user wrote, 'Wholesome.'

Another one said, 'That little trunk wave says more than words ever could.'

