A 100-year-old man and a 102-year-old woman have set a Guinness World Record as the oldest newlyweds. Bernie Littman and Marjorie Fiterman, with a combined age of 202 years and 271 days, tied the knot on May 3 at their senior living home in Philadelphia.

The couple, who met at a costume party in the retirement community, had been in a relationship for nine years before deciding to get married. Interestingly, their connection goes back decades as they both attended the University of Pennsylvania in their youth, though they only became close in later life.

Bernie, a former engineer, and Marjorie, a retired teacher, found love after the loss of their respective partners. Their shared sense of humour and intellect has been the foundation of their bond, according to Bernie’s granddaughter, Sarah Sicherman.

Their marriage ceremony, officiated by Adam Wohlberg, was a historic moment. Bernie credits his long life to reading and staying informed, while Marjorie believes buttermilk has been key to her longevity.