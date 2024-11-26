VIRAL
The remarkable train route spans from Lagos, Portugal, to Singapore, encompassing approximately 18,755 kilometers (11,654 miles).
Traveling across continents has always been a thrilling experience for explorers, but embarking on the world's longest train journey from the eastern to the western hemisphere offers a unique blend of leisure and adventure. This remarkable journey allows travelers to experience the beauty and diversity of landscapes while enjoying the comforts of train travel.
The remarkable train route spans from Lagos, Portugal, to Singapore, encompassing approximately 18,755 kilometers (11,654 miles). This extensive journey takes about 21 days to complete, providing travelers with a chance to explore a variety of cultures, stunning landscapes, and the excitement of traversing through 13 different countries.
The journey begins in the beautiful city of Lagos, located in Portugal's Algarve region, and travels through Spain, France, Russia, China, Vietnam, and Thailand before reaching Singapore. Along the way, the train will pass through major cities such as Paris, Moscow, Beijing, and Bangkok, creating a truly global travel experience. The route includes 11 stops and several overnight stays, allowing travelers to explore various destinations throughout the trip.
The total cost for this extraordinary train journey is approximately €1,186.65 (around $1,350). Although this price may appear high, it provides a more environmentally friendly alternative to flying. Travelers will need to plan meticulously, managing documentation, seat selections, and connections between various train services. Additionally, certain segments, such as those between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as Malaysia and Singapore, may necessitate taking a bus to continue the journey.
This journey is facilitated by the collaboration of multiple railway companies and organizations in the countries involved. The recent inauguration of a railway line linking Laos and China has been instrumental in connecting Europe to Asia, making this journey possible. This initiative is designed to enhance Laos's economy and offer travelers a smooth experience from Portugal to Singapore.
The concept of traveling by train from Portugal to Singapore has gained traction in recent years, driven by the enthusiasm of travel and railway aficionados who have meticulously charted the route. The recent opening of a railway line in Laos, linking Kunming, China, to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, has made this journey feasible. As a result, adventurers can now embark on the longest rail journey in the world, surpassing the previous record set by the London to Singapore route.
