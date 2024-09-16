This is the smallest town in world with just 52 people, It is in...

Legend says giants built the town with leftover stones, but Hum's real history begins in 1102 when it was first recorded as Cholm.

If you think visiting a town in just one day is impossible, Hum will prove you wrong. Known as the world’s smallest town, this tiny gem is nestled in the Istria region of Croatia. At just about 100 meters long, Hum feels like a living time capsule, preserving the charm and history of its medieval origins.

Legend says giants built the town with leftover stones, but Hum's real history begins in 1102 when it was first recorded as Cholm. Originally a watchtower, the town grew to include a bell tower in 1552 and a parish church by 1802. Despite its small size, these structures have stood the test of time, giving Hum its unique historical appeal.

Surrounded by thick stone walls, the town has just two streets and a handful of residents. In 2011, the population stood at 30, but by 2021, it had grown to 52. While the number may seem small, it’s still enough to give Hum its official "town" status. Residents here enjoy a quiet, simple life, with most homes being centuries-old stone buildings.

Hum also offers a taste of local culture. Visitors can sample biska, a traditional mistletoe brandy, while exploring the town's cobbled streets and medieval architecture. With so few people around, Hum offers a peaceful, almost magical experience for those looking to escape modern life.

Though tiny, Hum is a must-see for travelers seeking a unique destination. Whether it’s the history, the legends, or the local traditions, this little town packs a lot of charm into its small size.