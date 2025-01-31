In this article, we will tell you about the smallest town in the world with just 52 residents and a single roadway. Let's get going.

Planning for a perfect vacation somewhere abroad? You can consider visiting the smallest town in the world- Hum. Based in the Istria region of western Croatia, Hum has merely 52 residents and has developed its identity as the world's smallest town, offering a perfect and peaceful destination for tourists.

Interestingly, Hum is famous for its tiny population, rich architecture and history. According to the 2011 census, the town consisted of 30 people. However, the figure has risen to 52 as of 2021. Despite its size, the smallest town has earned its identity as a fascinating destination, attracting tourists from across the globe.

A single gateway and 20 buildings

Hum comprises of a single gateway and 20 buildings that house the residents. Featuring narrow streets, the town is full of historic buildings and a vibrant atmosphere.

The town has also a beautiful Romanesque church, named St. Jerome's Church, which was constructed in the 12th century.

Pertinent to note that Hum is also registered in the Guinness World Records for being the "smallest town in the world". The economy of the town is primarliy based on tourism and agriculture.

Surrounded by green hills and vineyards, the town produces high-quality wines and traditional liqueur called "biska," prepared with local herbs. And the recipe dates back 2,000 years!