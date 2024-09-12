This is the second-largest land owner in India that owns land in every state, valued at Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

Karnataka: 52 arrested in Nagamangala after riot erupts over Ganesh procession stone-pelting incident

Meet man, who lost eyesight at 8, got record-breaking job offer after graduation, not from IIT, NIT, salary is Rs...

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said a 'lot of unrest in world', could lead to…

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

8 home remedies to keep lizards out of your kitchen

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Fatty liver: Foods to avoid if you have liver problems

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Five universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift 

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने क�हा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'I am tired': Anil Mehta told daughters Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora in heartbreaking final call moments before suicide

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

Post-mortem report of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta reveals real cause of death: 'He died due to...'

HomeViral

Viral

This is the second-largest land owner in India that owns land in every state, valued at Rs...

Revelations based on Government Land Information website suggest that after the government, the Catholic Church is the second-largest land owner in India.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

This is the second-largest land owner in India that owns land in every state, valued at Rs...
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Catholic Church of India holds the title of the second-largest landowner in India after the government. Recent revelations based on data from the Government Land Information website stress that the Catholic Church is the owner of staggering 7 crore hectares (17.29 crore acres) of land across the country. 

As of February 2021, the Indian government owned approximately 15,531 square kilometers of land, with various ministries as well as public sector companies utilising pieces of it. The vast land portfolio owned by the Catholic Church, on the other hand, encompasses diverse properties including churches, educational institutes and more. 

The combined value of these land holdings stands at whopping Rs 20,000 crores. 

Moreover, the land acquisition by the Catholic Church traces back to the pre-independence era when it received significant land grants from the British government under the Indian Church Act, 1927. However, the acquisition of the land by the Catholic Church has not been untouched by controversies, with accusations of 'forceful acquisition' coming to light every now and then. 

Under the leadership of Pope Francis (head of the Catholic Church), the Catholic Church governs its extensive land assets through the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI). The lands, spread across the country, serve as sites for numerous educational and healthcare institutions. 

According to several media reports, the church has played a significant role in shaping the nation's educational landscape, with thousands of schools and colleges falling under its administration. 

A survey has revealed that there were reported to be 2457 hospital dispensaries, 240 medical or nursing colleges, 28 general colleges, 5 engineering colleges, 3765 secondary schools, 7319 primary schools, and 3187 nursery schools across India affiliated with the Catholic Church, as of 2012 alone. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

'We do not employ....': Company issues notice banning leave for this reason

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement